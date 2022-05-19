Poll: Majority of Missourians say marijuana should be legalized, law enforcement needs more funding, education underfunded

MISSOURI (KMOV) – An exclusive poll is providing insight into how Missourians feel about marijuana, law enforcement and education.

Marijuana

The majority of those surveyed say marijuana should be legalized in Missouri.

62% of those asked support the legalization of marijuana while 25% feel it should remain against the law. Of respondents, 49% of Republicans surveyed support the legalization while 76% of Democrats would vote the same.

Law Enforcement

The survey also asked if law enforcement has enough funding.

53% answered that law enforcement needs more funding than it currently receives. 21% say law enforcement should get the same amount of funding. 10% say law enforcement should get less funding, and 16% say they are not sure.

Of those asked about funding, 71% of Republicans and 42% of Democrats support more funding for law enforcement.

Schools

When asked about funding for Missouri public schools, 60% say they are underfunded, 6% say they are overfunded, 21% say they are adequately funded and 13% say they are unsure.

The survey also posed the question of whether the state provides a sound, basic education for every child. Of respondents, 34% say yes, 44% say no and 22% say they are unsure.

Lastly, respondents were asked how they think teachers are paid. 5% say they feel teachers are overpaid, 17% say teachers are paid appropriately, 70% say they are underpaid and 8% are unsure.

About the Poll

The SurveyUSA polling was conducted exclusively for Gray Televisions’ stations (KMOV-TV in St. Louis, KCTV-TV in Kansas City, KYTV-TV in Springfield, KFVS-TV in Cape Girardeau, Mo., WGEM-TV in Quincy, Ill.; KYOU-TV in Ottumwa, Iowa), KRCG-TV in Jefferson City, and KOAM-TV in Pittsburg, Kan.

SurveyUSA interviewed 2,175 Missouri adults online May 11-15, 2022, using sample provided by Lucid Holdings LLC of New Orleans.

Of the adults, 1,782 were identified as being registered to vote. Of the registered voters, 642 were determined by SurveyUSA to be likely to vote in the August 2 Republican primary; 500 were determined to be likely to vote in the Aug. 2 Democratic primary; 1,412 were determined to be likely to vote in the November 8 general election.

The pool of adult survey respondents was weighted to U.S. Census targets for gender, age, race, education and homeownership.

