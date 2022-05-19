Police: Man injured in 2 separate shooting locations

Heartland Votes
The shooting of a 33-year-old man at two separate locations is under investigation in Dyersburg, Tennessee.(WCAX)
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - The shooting of a 33-year-old man at two separate locations is under investigation in Dyersburg, Tennessee.

Police were first called to a home on Upper Finely Road around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 15 to a report of a person shot while trying to break into a home on Melton.

When officers arrived, they learned the person shot was the nephew of the homeowner.

According to Dyersburg Police, the uncle told officers he woke-up to someone breaking into his home when he fired one round from a handgun, hitting the victim.

The uncle stated he didn’t know it was his nephew until after he shot.

As officers investigated, they learned the nephew (victim) had been shot before he arrived at his uncle’s house.

Police said the victim was shot in the Wilson Circle area and he went to his uncles house for help.

The victim reportedly knows who shot him at the first location, but police said he not revealing that information.

The victim was transported to a hospital in for treatment. The extent of his injuries is not clear.

Police said the uncle will not face any charges and that the first shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Crime Stoppers at 731-285-TIPS, where they can remain anonymous, or the Dyersburg Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 731-288-7679.

