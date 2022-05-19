WATCH: Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for stolen trailer, lawn mower

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is asking your help as they investigate the theft of a trailer and lawn mower.

According to the sheriff’s office, the theft happened on Monday, May 16.

The stolen equipment include a double axle trailer and a Gravely Zero Turn lawn mower, Model ZTHD60.

Video from the sheriff’s office Facebook page shows a 2003-2007 Chevrolet standard cab Silverado 1500 being operated by a male suspect.

The truck has an aftermarket bed and a different color tailgate.

The Perry Count Sheriff’s Office says if you are the person in this video or know the owner/person in these videos, please contacted Detective Kevin Gross at 573-547-4576 or kgross@perrycountymo.us.

