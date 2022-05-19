Old Town Cape releases walkability score for downtown Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As the weather gets warmer, we’ll all get more chances to take a walk around our hometowns.

If that walk takes you into downtown Cape, what will you find?

Old Town Cape just released results of what it calls a “walkability” survey.

The results show some bright spots and room for improvement.

”We do see a lot of people walking down here,” said Relator Becky Harding.

Becky Harding with Area Properties Real Estate tells me having walkable places in the area is important.

“There’s a lot of great things going on downtown a lot of renovations and I think we need to get more excited about that area and really take a lot more pride in it because it is a draw,” Harding said.

Old Town Cape released results of survey that shows downtown Cape Girardeau scores a 70 when it comes to walkability, but as low as 30 in other parts of the city.

“Because we want to promote business on Broadway that it’s important that everybody keeps their building really nice and you feel like people are taking pride in the ownership of their building If you walk, if you run one of the things you want to see you want it be aesthetically pleasing,” said Harding.

In general, the survey shows that walk areas can improve economic growth and public health.

“This time of year, it’s something that I would like to do at least once a day just cause when the weathers getting nice, and the area is really nice to look around and walk in,” said couple Andre Nodland and Lexi Richmand.

No immediate solutions are offered in the survey, but it pointed out the historic district is better designed for pedestrians.

“When the weather starts getting nicer, I think it’s really important for anyone to be able to have accessibility to be able to walk around and not be super out of breath or even people who are disabled and need areas to be able to travel on and be able to enjoy the weather just like anyone else,” couple Andre Nodland and Lexi Richmand said.

