Mt. Vernon man arrested on domestic battery charge also facing child porn charge

A man in custody on a domestic battery charge is also now facing a charge of child pornography possession.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A man arrested in connection with a domestic violence report is also now facing a charge for child pornography possession.

Zachary E. Terry, 26, was arrested for aggravated domestic battery.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Mt. Vernon Police Department responded to the 200 block of S. 2nd Street on May 5 for domestic violence complaint. Police determined the alleged incident took place earlier the same day in the 600 block of Jordan Ave.

Deputies say this charge led to a petition on May 12 to revoke Terry’s probation on a previous conviction for methamphetamine possession.

His bond was set at $25,000 on those two charges.

They say Terry’s arrest led to other evidence being recovered involving the possible possession of child pornography.

The Mt. Vernon Police Department requested the assistance of Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office detectives assigned to the Department of Homeland Security Cybercrimes Task Force.

Deputies say evidence was collected and forensically examined.

On May 18, while still in custody at the Jefferson County Jail on the original aggravated domestic battery charge, Terry was also charged with possession/reproduction of child pornography, victim under 13.

His bond in that case will be set by a judge.

