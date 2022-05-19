MO health leaders announce plan hoping to eliminate Hepatitis C among residents

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Show Me the Cure, Missouri’s first ever Hepatitis C elimination plan, was announced today in Jefferson City alongside public health stakeholders and planning collaborators.

According to the DHSS Bureau of HIV, STD and Hepatitis, Show Me the Cure will improve access to equitable testing and patient-centered treatment services to combat the Hepatitis C virus (HCV).

The bureau says it’s working to eliminate Hepatitis C in Missouri by ensuring universal testing, improving health care outcomes for people living with HCV and preventing new infections.

“With an estimated 2.4 million Americans living with hepatitis C, it is important that Missourians have access to services for testing and treatment,” said Paula Nickelson, acting director of DHSS. “With the establishment of the Missouri Hepatitis C Elimination Planning Committee and Show Me the Cure plan, DHSS can assist with the resources and tools Missourians need to better understand hepatitis C. We will use this plan to increase prevention, testing and treatment services through policy development and advocacy efforts.”

The DHSS says the plan focuses on access to services, provider development, education, collaboration and awareness, surveillance, and policy and advocacy.

“Missouri’s Hepatitis C plan provides a roadmap for the state to use to eliminate Hepatitis C. This plan was developed in collaboration with diverse partners from across the state, which was essential for ensuring that the needs of Missourians were addressed in the plan,” said Alicia Jenkins, Chief, DHSS Bureau of HIV, STD, and Hepatitis.

The plan was developed in collaboration with MO HealthNet, Missouri Department of Corrections, Missouri Department of Mental Health, Hep C Alliance, Missouri Telehealth Network & Show-Me ECHO, St. Louis County Department of Public Health, City of St. Louis Department of Health, AIDS Project of the Ozarks, Missouri Primary Care Association, Swope Health, Washington University – Project ARK, KC Care Health Center, Clay County Public Health Center, CoxHealth, Missouri Rural Health Association and AbbVie.

The Show Me the Cure plan and more information about Hepatitis C can be found by clicking here.

