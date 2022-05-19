Heartland Votes
Malden police trying to ID man seen in video beating squirrel with golf club

The man can be seen in a video circulating on social media beating a squirrel with a golf club.
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MALDEN, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are trying to identify a man accused of animal cruelty at a southeast Missouri country club.

In the video circulating on social media, the man can be seen luring the squirrel closer and then hitting it with a golf club.

According to Major Bobby Jones, assistant police chief in Malden, they are working to identify the man.

He said they believe it happened on Wednesday, May 18 at the Malden Country Club.

Jones said they talked to the assistant prosecuting attorney about filing animal cruelty charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Malden Police Department.

