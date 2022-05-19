Heartland Votes
Lyon County man sentenced to federal prison for child porn, possessing guns

A Lyon County, Ky. man was sentenced on child porn charges.
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possessing child pornography and being a felon in possession of a gun.

Kenneth Swartz, 64, was sentenced this week.

According to federal prosecutors say Swartz is a convicted felon and a registered sex offender.

In addition to prison time, Swartz is required to serve a life term of supervised release because there is no parole in the federal system.

“The sentence imposed in this case – ten years in prison followed by a lifetime of federal supervision – is the direct result of outstanding work and partnership between our local and federal law enforcement agencies,” said Michael A. Bennett, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky. “I commend the Eddyville Police Department, Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Paducah Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations for keeping our communities safe.”

According to court documents, an investigation into Swartz began after someone filed a complaint with Eddyville Police in May 2020 accusing him of trying to photograph of a minor while shopping at a store.

After reviewing store video, police got a search warrant for Swartz’s home.

Investigators said they found a gun and several cell phones, which were taken into evidence.

During a second search of the home, investigators reportedly found a hidden cell phone under a sink.

Court documents state the cell phones contained more than 200 images of child pornography.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Raymond McGee.

The Eddyville Police Department, with the help of the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, the Paducah Police Department and the United States Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) investigated the case.

