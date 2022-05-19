Jackson native working on the PGA Tour as Bubba Watson’s Caddie

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The final two rounds of the PGA Championship will be shown this weekend on KFVS12 and one Heartland native is hoping to right in the middle of the action.

Jackson native Gabe Sauer was born to be on the golf course.

“I won a few tournaments, I was a Four Year Letterman, Captain 3-times. I had a lot of accomplishments there, but it was more of the camaraderie of the team for us.”

Jackson’s Kimbeland Country Club was one of Gabe Sauer’s home courses. But it wasn’t long after high school when he would head south in search of golfing greatness.

“I went straight to being a professional golfer, it took me a little time to realize I wanted to play professional golf, moved to Orlando Florida, the Golf capital of the world,” he said.

After playing in as many tournaments as he could, Sauer made a decision to change roles in the golf industry and started teaching.

“I got an awesome opportunity work at a place called Isleworth County Club, where myriad’s of athletes and professional golfers reside.”

One of those golfers, PGA star Bubba Watson.

“Bubba moved into that community and became one of my closest friends, mentors and brother I would say.”

Heartland native working as Caddie for Bubba Watson on PGA Tour. (KFVS)

After a decade-long friendship, Watson asked Sauer to become his full-time caddie.

“He asked me to become the Caddie and I was in shock, I was excited at the same time,” Sauer said.

Sauer has been carrying Bubba’s bag now for about 10 events.

“The first real event I got to be part of was a tournament in Saudia Arabia and he took 2nd and almost won. I was super excited like we almost won my first real event, maybe I’m a good luck charm. And he’s played really well this year I think he’s on the verge of winning and I think he’s the greatest golfer in the world because no one can hit shots like he can.”

And they also share plenty of laughs, like a key moment one time on the 18th hole.

“He goes are you nervous, I’m like no I’m on cloud 9, good because I’m about to throw up,” Sauer said.

But beyond the laughter and the great shots, Sauer pouts his loyalty number one.

“I’ll go to war with that guy, I’ll take a bullet for him and his family and he knows I’ll have his back no matter what.”

In one word, Sauer says Watson is his inspiration. And he just wants to give him back what he’s gotten.

“I want the world for him and I want him to be a Hall-of-Famer.”

