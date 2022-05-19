Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Gov. Beshear orders flags at half-staff in honor of Chief Deputy Cash

Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at half-staff in honor of a western Kentucky officer.
Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at half-staff in honor of a western Kentucky officer.(MGN / Credit: Mark Buckawicki)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at half-staff in honor of a western Kentucky officer.

Flags at all state buildings will be lowered from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, May 21.

Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash died on Monday, May 16 after an officer-involved shooting in Marshall County.

Cash started with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and went on to serve with the Murray State University Police and the Kentucky State Police, where he retired as sergeant before joining the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office.

Services for Chief Deputy Cash will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at the CFSB Center at Murray State University. Internment will follow at the Murray City Cemetery.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most of southern Illinois and the northern counties in southeast Missouri are under a threat...
First Alert: Afternoon storms with damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes possible
The university says the rest of the players and staff were not harmed by the crash and are safe.
3 Murray State softball team members released from hospital after bus heading to NCAA Tournament crashes
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive
FILE PHOTO: KFVS12 interviewed Jody Cash in 2018 when he was a detective with the Kentucky...
Deputy killed in officer-involved shooting in Marshall Co., Ky. identified; suspect also dead
During a search of the vehicle, police found two loaded handguns, marijuana, scales, packaging...
2 from East St. Louis facing drug, gun charges after traffic stop in Scott City

Latest News

The Show Me the Cure plan focuses on access to services, provider development, education,...
MO health leaders announce plan hoping to eliminate Hepatitis C among residents
During his Team Kentucky update on Thursday afternoon, May 19, the governor also discussed...
Gov. Beshear announces 4th round of tornado recovery relief funds for western Ky.
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
US case of monkeypox reported in Massachusetts man
Some Democratic-led states in the West and the Northeast are proposing public money for an...
Abortion-friendly states prep for more patients if Roe falls