Gov. Beshear orders flags at half-staff in honor of Chief Deputy Cash

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at half-staff in honor of a western Kentucky officer.

Flags at all state buildings will be lowered from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, May 21.

Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash died on Monday, May 16 after an officer-involved shooting in Marshall County.

Cash started with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and went on to serve with the Murray State University Police and the Kentucky State Police, where he retired as sergeant before joining the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office.

Services for Chief Deputy Cash will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at the CFSB Center at Murray State University. Internment will follow at the Murray City Cemetery.

