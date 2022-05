FRNAKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold a Team Kentucky update on Thursday, May 19.

The weekly briefing will be held at the Capitol in Frankfort at 11:30 a.m.

Gov. Beshear is expected to address various topics, which could include economic development and infrastructure improvements.

