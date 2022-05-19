First Alert: Very warm with storm chances

(KFVS) - Summer-like temperatures are back!

Wake-up temps are in the low 60s north to the low 70s south.

Isolated patch fog is likely across southern Illinois, where there are cooler temps.

Sunshine and southerly winds will help heat up the Heartland rapidly today.

Highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s.

There is a chance storms could develop this afternoon, especially in our northern counties.

If storms due develop, because of a boundary and disturbance over the Heartland, we could quickly see severe storms.

The main concern with severe storms are large hail, gusty winds and an isolated tornado.

Much of the Heartland is under a threat Level 2 out of 5 for severe weather.

Tonight, skies will remain mostly clear with temps in the low 70s.

Friday will be sunny and very windy.

Southerly winds could gust up to 35 miles per hour.

A cold front will bring more showers and thunderstorms Saturday into early Sunday.

Next week will start off much cooler, but it will be short-lived.

Temperatures will quickly get back to near average.

There are also rain and storm chances nearly every day next week.

