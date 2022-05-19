First Alert Thursday Outlook

Heartland Votes
By Brian Alworth
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
An active and changeable late-spring pattern is set to continue for the next week or so.  For today the focus is on a mid-level low over SE Kansas this morning, rotating slowly northeast.  This is already touching off strong thunderstorms in SW Missouri at mid-morning, and it looks likely that this activity will be moving into our region from late morning through afternoon.  We are outlooked with a level 2 risk of severe by SPC, with wind, hail and isolated tornadoes possible.   We will dry out overnight,  as very warm air aloft caps the atmosphere,  but it will be hot, humid and windy on Friday….with afternoon highs near 90.

A strong cold front will move in from the northwest late Saturday with another round of strong storms likely….followed by much cooler weather on Sunday and Monday!  In fact,  some of our automated models are showing highs only around 70 on Sunday, though this is probably too cool.   Otherwise,  next week looks very active once again with rain and thunderstorm chances every couple of days or so,  especially during the middle of the week.  Stay tuned!

