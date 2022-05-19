Experts predict busy travel for Memorial Day weekend

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Memorial day weekend is just a week away and travel experts say it will be a busy time for travel.

The sales manager at Elite Travel in Cape Girardeau said you should expect big crowds and longer wait times if you’re heading out of town.

“It’s great for the travel industry but it can be difficult for a traveler because there’s not much out there if you’re waiting till the last minute,” Shannon Thompson said.

Shannon Thompson recommended you book trips months in advance to get better deals and more availability options.

“Six to nine months in advance usually for flights, usually 9-10 months is when air schedules come out most resorts and hotels you can book a year in advance,” she said.

Thompson said flight changes happen often so it’s best to book sooner rather than later.

“If you say okay I’m going to think about it and then you call back to us in 20 minutes or 30 minutes it can be completely different. We have seen it change that quickly,” she said.

She said more people are choosing to fly this year because of climbing gas prices.

Randy Greeves said he’d rather drive.

“Flying’s just too expensive and it’s difficult, you have to find a place to keep your car, gotta get there, get back you’re on that tight time frame, no room for errors and there’s always flight delays, it’s just easier to drive,” Greeves said.

Thompson doesn’t expect the cost of traveling to go down anytime soon.

“It’s based on the demand so people are traveling again and so it is driving the price up because you have less seats available so it does increase the price,” she said.

She said there’s already an uptick in traveling for 2023.

AAA expects travel to increase 8.3 percent compared to 2021.

