Dyersburg Police searching for man they consider armed & dangerous in connection with deadly shooting
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - Dyersburg Police say they are searching for a man they consider armed and dangerous in connection with a deadly shooting on Wednesday night, May 18.
Officers were called at 7:19 p.m. to the 400 block of Mall Boulevard in reference to a person who had been shot.
When they arrived, officers said they found 43-year-old Jimmy Burns, of Dyersburg, in a parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound. Police said he died at the scene.
Officers talked to witnesses at the scene and identified a person of interest.
Dyersburg Police say they are searching for 20-year-old Caleb Edwards, of Newbern, who they believe is armed and should be considered dangerous.
The public is urged not to approach Edwards.
Anyone with information on Edwards’ whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately.
