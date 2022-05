PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a gas station damaged by storms on Thursday evening, May 19.

Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf confirmed the ZX gas station near the Chester Bridge was damaged.

He said strong winds were reported in the area.

