Abortion-friendly states prep for more patients if Roe falls

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Reproductive rights advocates are planning to open new abortion clinics or expand the capacity of existing ones in states without restrictive abortion laws.

This comes as a leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion says justices could overturn the landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

Some Democratic-led states in the West and the Northeast are proposing public money for an expected influx of people traveling from other places for abortions.

A clinic in Memphis, Tennessee, plans to open an abortion facility in August in the southern Illinois city of Carbondale. Illinois has easy abortion access but is surrounded by more restrictive states.

