3 seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash

WHITE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in White County, Illinois on Wednesday evening, May 18.

The crash happened at 6:11 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 45 and Route 141.

According to Illinois State Police, Alexia Taborn, 20 of De Soto, Ill., failed to stop her car at the intersection and hit a car traveling southbound on U.S. 45.

Taborn, her 18-year-old Elkville passenger, Gracie Dowdy, and the driver of the car hit, Brandy Devous, 43 of Harrisburg, were all flown to a regional hospital with serious injuries.

ISP said the injuries of all three are not life-threatening.

Taborn and Dowdy were both ticketed.

ISP said Taborn was cited for disobeying a stop sign and Dowdy was cited for not wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.