3 hospitalized after Murray State softball team bus crashes while heading to NCAA Tournament

Tuscaloosa, Ala. (KFVS) - Murray State University announced that three people have been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after the MSU softball team bus was involved in a crash while on the way to the NCAA Tournament in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

A tweet posted by the Racers’ sports Twitter said the three injured people were taken to a hospital for more testing.

From Murray State Athletics

The Murray State softball team bus was involved in an accident traveling to NCAA Tourn. in Tuscaloosa, Ala. 3 individuals transported to hospital w/ non-life-threatening injuries for further testing. Remaining players/staff are safe and unharmed. — Murray State Sports (@MSURacers) May 19, 2022

According to a statement from the school, the remaining players and staff are safe and unharmed from the crash.

More details will follow as the investigation continues.

