3 hospitalized after Murray State softball team bus crashes while heading to NCAA Tournament
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Tuscaloosa, Ala. (KFVS) - Murray State University announced that three people have been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after the MSU softball team bus was involved in a crash while on the way to the NCAA Tournament in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
A tweet posted by the Racers’ sports Twitter said the three injured people were taken to a hospital for more testing.
According to a statement from the school, the remaining players and staff are safe and unharmed from the crash.
More details will follow as the investigation continues.
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.