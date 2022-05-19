Heartland Votes
3 hospitalized after Murray State softball team bus crashes while heading to NCAA Tournament

The university says the rest of the players and staff were not harmed by the crash and are safe.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Tuscaloosa, Ala. (KFVS) - Murray State University announced that three people have been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after the MSU softball team bus was involved in a crash while on the way to the NCAA Tournament in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

A tweet posted by the Racers’ sports Twitter said the three injured people were taken to a hospital for more testing.

According to a statement from the school, the remaining players and staff are safe and unharmed from the crash.

More details will follow as the investigation continues.

