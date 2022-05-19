2 Heartland school libraries receive $5,000 grants

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two school libraries in the Heartland are getting a big boost from a former first lady.

Jefferson Elementary and Central Middle Schools in Cape Girardeau each received a $5,000 grant from The Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries.

School officials said the libraries will be using the money to diversify their collections.

“I was extremely excited to get five thousand dollars because I know we can take these Manga books that we have a few volumes, and I can get the rest of the volumes,” Jennifer Wilson, CMS librarian, said. “So there’s no waiting for the next one to be on the shelf because we are able to have the entire series now.”

The Laura Bush Foundation has awarded more than $19 million in grant money to 3,300 schools in the U.S.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.