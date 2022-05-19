Heartland Votes
Advertisement

2 Heartland school libraries receive $5,000 grants

Two libraries in the Heartland are receiving grants of $5,000.
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two school libraries in the Heartland are getting a big boost from a former first lady.

Jefferson Elementary and Central Middle Schools in Cape Girardeau each received a $5,000 grant from The Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries.

School officials said the libraries will be using the money to diversify their collections.

“I was extremely excited to get five thousand dollars because I know we can take these Manga books that we have a few volumes, and I can get the rest of the volumes,” Jennifer Wilson, CMS librarian, said. “So there’s no waiting for the next one to be on the shelf because we are able to have the entire series now.”

The Laura Bush Foundation has awarded more than $19 million in grant money to 3,300 schools in the U.S.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most of southern Illinois and the northern counties in southeast Missouri are under a threat...
First Alert: Tornado watch issued for parts of Heartland until 11 p.m.
The university says the rest of the players and staff were not harmed by the crash and are safe.
3 Murray State softball team members released from hospital after bus heading to NCAA Tournament crashes
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive
FILE PHOTO: KFVS12 interviewed Jody Cash in 2018 when he was a detective with the Kentucky...
Deputy killed in officer-involved shooting in Marshall Co., Ky. identified; suspect also dead
During a search of the vehicle, police found two loaded handguns, marijuana, scales, packaging...
2 from East St. Louis facing drug, gun charges after traffic stop in Scott City

Latest News

Travel experts say more people are choosing to fly this year.
Experts predict busy travel for Memorial Day weekend
Two brothers are now wanted in connection with a shooting that left one man dead in Dyersburg.
Two wanted in connection with Dyersburg deadly shooting
According to a recent poll from SurveyUSA, the majority of Missourians say marijuana should be...
Poll: Majority of Missourians say marijuana should be legalized, law enforcement needs more funding, education underfunded
Two libraries in the Heartland are receiving grants of $5,000.
Two Heartland libraries receive grants
Poll results show opinions of Missouri residents towards major topics.
Missouri polls reveal opinions towards major topics