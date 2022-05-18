Warm, Humid, & Chance of Storms

Rain and storms will move into the Heartland this morning. Activity should weaken as it moves east, but there is a chance for an isolated strong to severe storm. Hail, gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning will be hazards with morning convection. Precipitation chances remain low through the day. There is a chance for a few isolated storms during the afternoon when a lot of energy is present in the atmosphere. Any storms that develop later has the chance of quickly becoming strong. Highs will range from the low 80s north to upper 80s south. Heat indices can reach the low 90s in our southern counties today.

Strong southerly winds stay around through the rest of the week with humid conditions and unseasonably warm temperatures in the upper 80s/low 90s.

There is a chance of a few strong/severe storms on Thursday. We could also experience a few strong storms with the passing of a cold front heading into early Saturday.

Dry and comfortable weather will set back in place Sunday into the start of next week.

-Lisa

