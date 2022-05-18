Heartland Votes
Advertisement

US health secretary tests positive for COVID on Germany trip

FILE - Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, is interviewed by the Associated...
FILE - Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, is interviewed by the Associated Press, March 17, 2022, in Washington.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — Another member of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet has tested positive for COVID-19.

U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra tested positive for the virus on Wednesday while visiting Berlin, a spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Human Services said. Becerra is fully vaccinated and was experiencing mild symptoms.

HHS spokeswoman Sarah Lovenheim said he will continue to work in isolation.

Becerra was last at the White House last Thursday. He is not considered a close contact of Biden.

Becerra was in Berlin for a meeting of health ministers from the Group of Seven wealthy nations on Thursday and Friday. The meeting’s focus is on drawing lessons from the pandemic, protecting the vulnerable and unvaccinated from COVID-19, and how to ease the strain on health systems.

On Tuesday, Becerra met with Germany’s health minister, Karl Lauterbach. He separately met the head of Germany’s disease control agency, Lothar Wieler, two of the country’s top virus experts and the management of Berlin’s biggest hospital, Charite.

None of their offices immediately responded to requests for comment.

Pictures posted on social media of the meetings with Wieler showed the men standing close together outside without masks, but wearing masks while indoors.

Prior to Berlin, Becerra attended a meeting of health ministers in Bali, Indonesia.

A wave of coronavirus cases has spread recently through Washington’s political class, infecting Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, White House staffers and lawmakers including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

___

Murphy reported from Indianapolis.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO: KFVS12 interviewed Jody Cash in 2018 when he was a detective with the Kentucky...
Deputy killed in officer-involved shooting in Marshall Co., Ky. identified; suspect also dead
Two men were killed and a police officers sustained minor injuries during an officer-involved...
2 dead in Southern Indiana officer-involved shooting
Diego Glay
KFC employee helps alleged kidnapping victim after she slips him note
The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing Kennett...
SILVER Advisory canceled for missing Kennett, Mo. man
A 16-year-old girl was shot and killed near the intersection of Minnesota and Fillmore Saturday...
Kids and teens at the center of one of the deadliest weekends in St. Louis City this year

Latest News

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson talks during the parliamentary debate on the Swedish...
NATO talks with Finland, Sweden falter but will continue
Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash died on Monday, May 16 after an officer-involved...
Funeral services announced for Calloway Co. deputy killed in officer-involved shooting
The South Carolina attorney general said this taco truck outside the Los Primos restaurant was...
Mexican restaurant, food trucks were ‘hub’ for cartel’s drug trafficking, AG says
Qualifying films are allowed to premiere “day and date” in movie theaters and on a streaming...
No more streaming-only debuts for Oscar hopefuls