St. Nicholas Brewing Company opens their third location inside the Southern Illinois Airport.

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A new restaurant is open at the Southern Illinois Airport.

St. Nicholas Brewing Company opened it’s third location inside the new terminal in Murphysboro.

The brewing company’s other locations are in Chester and DuQuoin, Ill.

The Southern Illinois Airport is also the third busiest airport in the state behind Chicago’s O’Hare and Midway, according to the airport manager.

On site brewing, a patio on the airport tarmac are just some of the unique aspects to the restaurant.

Both the airport manager and food and beverage director of the restaurant are excited to be open to the public.

“It’s really a destination location for the region. And we’re seeing just dozens and dozens of people that have come out here that might not otherwise come out. Now they have a really good reason to do so,” said Airport Manager Gary Shafer.

This location is set within a structure built to look like a 1940′s era vintage aircraft hangar. Expansive views of the airfield are provided through large airfield windows and upon the spacious ramp side patio.

“It’s been amazing, we knew it was a cool place, we knew it was something special but the reception we’ve gotten from the community so far has been unbelievable,” said Food and Beverage Director Brandon Ross.

The restaurant is serving it’s brewed beer along with southwest flare on pub food. They’re currently open Wednesday through Sunday:

Wednesday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Thursday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Reservations are not necessary but are expected.

