Heartland Votes
Advertisement

St. Nicholas Brewing Company opens their third location inside the Southern Illinois Airport

St. Nicholas Brewing Company opens their third location inside the Southern Illinois Airport.
St. Nicholas Brewing Company opens their third location inside the Southern Illinois Airport.(Colin Baillie)
By Colin Baillie
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A new restaurant is open at the Southern Illinois Airport.

St. Nicholas Brewing Company opened it’s third location inside the new terminal in Murphysboro.

The brewing company’s other locations are in Chester and DuQuoin, Ill.

The Southern Illinois Airport is also the third busiest airport in the state behind Chicago’s O’Hare and Midway, according to the airport manager.

On site brewing, a patio on the airport tarmac are just some of the unique aspects to the restaurant.

Both the airport manager and food and beverage director of the restaurant are excited to be open to the public.

“It’s really a destination location for the region. And we’re seeing just dozens and dozens of people that have come out here that might not otherwise come out. Now they have a really good reason to do so,” said Airport Manager Gary Shafer.

This location is set within a structure built to look like a 1940′s era vintage aircraft hangar. Expansive views of the airfield are provided through large airfield windows and upon the spacious ramp side patio.

“It’s been amazing, we knew it was a cool place, we knew it was something special but the reception we’ve gotten from the community so far has been unbelievable,” said Food and Beverage Director Brandon Ross.

The restaurant is serving it’s brewed beer along with southwest flare on pub food. They’re currently open Wednesday through Sunday:

Wednesday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Thursday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Reservations are not necessary but are expected.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO: KFVS12 interviewed Jody Cash in 2018 when he was a detective with the Kentucky...
Deputy killed in officer-involved shooting in Marshall Co., Ky. identified; suspect also dead
Two men were killed and a police officers sustained minor injuries during an officer-involved...
2 dead in Southern Indiana officer-involved shooting
Diego Glay
KFC employee helps alleged kidnapping victim after she slips him note
The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing Kennett...
SILVER Advisory canceled for missing Kennett, Mo. man
A 16-year-old girl was shot and killed near the intersection of Minnesota and Fillmore Saturday...
Kids and teens at the center of one of the deadliest weekends in St. Louis City this year

Latest News

Leaders in Pemiscot County say more jobs are coming to the area.
Soybean processing facility coming to the Bootheel
A bridge in Ballard County near LaCenter, Ky, has been out of commission since it collapsed in...
Ballard County bridge to be replaced
This is a rendering of what the monument will look like at Sikeston's Veterans Park.
Sikeston to add monument in Veterans Park
A new soybean processing facility could bring new jobs to the Pemiscot County area.
Soybean processing facility coming to the Bootheel
Of those polled, 45% say President Joe Biden was most to blame for inflation.
EXCLUSIVE POLL: Majority of Missourians blame Biden for inflation, feel some abortions should be legal