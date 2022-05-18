Sikeston to add monument in Veterans Park

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Sikeston is looking to add another element to their Veterans Park.

They are looking to add a monument in honor for those in the Sikeston area who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

“We had one of our Vietnam veterans approach us, the Sikeston Veterans Support Committee, and he saw that we did not have any monument or recognition of our local veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice during combat in our park,” Sikeston Veterans Park Committee Chairman Steve Taylor said.

The monument will have scores of names that were killed in action from wars in the 20th century to present time. This includes World War I, World War II, Korean and Vietnam wars.

Taylor said it’s important to honor those that gave their all for us.

“They’re not here and we are. So, they’re our comrades in arms that we spent time with in the service that they can’t speak anymore and we’re speaking for them and honoring them for that ultimate sacrifice,” Taylor said.

The next step of the monument is to have the names engraved in the granite stone. They hope to have the monument in place by Labor Day.

