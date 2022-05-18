Pritzker signs healthcare legislation aimed at helping rural communities

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Two new measures signed into law on Tuesday are aimed at helping rural Illinoisans get better healthcare.

The first bill was SB3017, which is meant to address a shortage of healthcare providers, specifically with attention to obstetrical services.

The second bill is SB1435, which is meant to help with health center mergers and increased healthcare coordination in rural communities.

“From our telehealth expansions to our Healthcare Transformation Collaboratives, we’re shaping Illinois into a leader in tackling systemic inequities in our rural healthcare systems,” Governor JB Pritzker said. “I want to thank Senator Turner and Representatives Yednock and Rezin for bringing us closer to a world where all Illinoisans have the easy and affordable healthcare access they deserve.”

With the change to the Loan Repayment Assistance Act from SB3017, “designated shortage area” extends to any Medicaid-accepting health provider.

It expands loan repayment eligibility to more physicians, with the goal of the expansion to attract more qualified healthcare professionals.

SB1425 allows for hospitals with less than 125,000 inhabitants to apply to the Illinois Department of Public Health to conduct operations from mulitple locations.

