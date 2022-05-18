More scattered storms expected tonight and Thursday

A few isolated storms still possible this afternoon and evening. If those storms form in your area, there is a small chance for a strong to severe storm. Right now the threat looks great to our east. More scattered storms could form overnight and into your Thursday. By Thursday afternoon and evening we once again could see a strong to severe storm, with damaging winds and hail being the greatest threats. Outside of storms, it will be hot and sticky today and into Thursday too. Highs will hit near 90 in the drier areas. More showers and thunderstorms expected on Saturday, again we are watching for the possibility of severe storms. Cooler and more comfortable air moves in Sunday into Monday.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.