Ky. AG warns of scams related to baby formula shortage

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The attorney general issued a consumer alert warning for Kentuckians of scams related to the nationwide baby formula shortage.

He said Kentuckians should report suspected scams to ag.ky.gov/scams.

“Makenze and I would do anything to ensure our four-month-old son is cared for, and we understand the stress that the nationwide formula shortage is placing on parents and caregivers,” said Attorney General Daniel Cameron. “Scammers often attempt to take advantage of those in stressful situations, and right now that can include Kentuckians who are desperately trying to find formula for their babies. We encourage parents to report suspected baby formula scams to our office immediately at ag.ky.gov/scams.”

Cameron said scammers may use tricks similar to those used by online purchase scammers.

For example, scammers pose as legitimate online sellers and claim to see scarce products, like baby formula. The items may be sold at prices that are too high or too good to be true.

He said the items are often sold on social media platforms, independent websites or online vendors like Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist. The sellers often require upfront payment for the product or shipping. Payments is usually required through gift cards or online payment platforms.

The victims of these scams often never receive the promised product.

The attorney general’s office offered these tips to avoid being scammed:

Purchase baby formula from known, reputable sources and, when possible, use a credit card to make the purchase

Avoid paying for infant formula up front, if purchasing from an unknown source

Be suspicious of sources advertising infant formula at prices that are too good to be true. If it seems too good to be true, it is likely a scam

You can also call the attorney general’s consumer protection hotline at 1-888-432-9257 to report a scam.

