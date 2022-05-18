Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Ky. AG warns of scams related to baby formula shortage

The attorney general issued a consumer alert warning for Kentuckians of scams related to the...
The attorney general issued a consumer alert warning for Kentuckians of scams related to the nationwide baby formula shortage.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The attorney general issued a consumer alert warning for Kentuckians of scams related to the nationwide baby formula shortage.

He said Kentuckians should report suspected scams to ag.ky.gov/scams.

“Makenze and I would do anything to ensure our four-month-old son is cared for, and we understand the stress that the nationwide formula shortage is placing on parents and caregivers,” said Attorney General Daniel Cameron. “Scammers often attempt to take advantage of those in stressful situations, and right now that can include Kentuckians who are desperately trying to find formula for their babies.  We encourage parents to report suspected baby formula scams to our office immediately at ag.ky.gov/scams.”

Cameron said scammers may use tricks similar to those used by online purchase scammers.

For example, scammers pose as legitimate online sellers and claim to see scarce products, like baby formula. The items may be sold at prices that are too high or too good to be true.

He said the items are often sold on social media platforms, independent websites or online vendors like Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist. The sellers often require upfront payment for the product or shipping. Payments is usually required through gift cards or online payment platforms.

The victims of these scams often never receive the promised product.

The attorney general’s office offered these tips to avoid being scammed:

  • Purchase baby formula from known, reputable sources and, when possible, use a credit card to make the purchase
  • Avoid paying for infant formula up front, if purchasing from an unknown source
  • Be suspicious of sources advertising infant formula at prices that are too good to be true. If it seems too good to be true, it is likely a scam

You can also call the attorney general’s consumer protection hotline at 1-888-432-9257 to report a scam.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO: KFVS12 interviewed Jody Cash in 2018 when he was a detective with the Kentucky...
Deputy killed in officer-involved shooting in Marshall Co., Ky. identified; suspect also dead
Two men were killed and a police officers sustained minor injuries during an officer-involved...
2 dead in Southern Indiana officer-involved shooting
Diego Glay
KFC employee helps alleged kidnapping victim after she slips him note
The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing Kennett...
SILVER Advisory canceled for missing Kennett, Mo. man
A 16-year-old girl was shot and killed near the intersection of Minnesota and Fillmore Saturday...
Kids and teens at the center of one of the deadliest weekends in St. Louis City this year

Latest News

Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash died on Monday, May 16 after an officer-involved...
Funeral services announced for Calloway Co. deputy killed in officer-involved shooting
Springfield Catholic High School’s head soccer coach placed on administrative leave
FILE PHOTO: KFVS12 interviewed Jody Cash in 2018 when he was a detective with the Kentucky...
Deputy killed in officer-involved shooting in Marshall Co., Ky. identified; suspect also dead
The Herrin Festa Road Race is one of 30 events that are held surrounding Herrin Festa Italiana.
Herrin Festa Italiana returns for 2022