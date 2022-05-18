Hoping to keep her young boys out of trouble, mom turns sons into entrepreneurs

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A single mother hoping to create generational wealth is helping her two young sons transition into businessmen and she’s doing it in a creative way.

“I want them to have a legacy before they leave this world,” Chiquta Greenlee said. “We are going to break generational curses.”

Greenlee has worked hard to keep her sons Xavion Shaw and Terrion Fisher out of trouble.

“I am seeing 12-year-olds taking lives, 12-year-olds losing lives, and I am like, that is so hurtful, especially when you know those people and I am like, ‘No, we got to do something,’” Greenlee said.

Hoping to put her boys on a different path, she said she stumbled across an idea while at work.

“I was a Publix one day and a lady came through and she had her son. She was shopping for different items, so I asked her what she was doing with all the items, and she told me she was investing in a vending machine for her son,” Greenlee said.

Teaching them responsibility, she started the boys off with a small candy machine. The boys then saved enough to purchase a vending machine.

“I was nervous. I got confidence in my auntie and my mother. They helped me through it and told me and my brother we could do this,” Fisher said.

The vending machine was placed in the teacher’s lounge of Madison Creek Elementary. Since Fisher attends the school, he can now keep a close eye on business.

“I think it’s really cool because if we are leaders and people start looking up to us and following us, we can convince so many people to do better and get off the streets and just start a business,” Shaw said.

Through this business venture, both boys are now walking with the confidence of knowing they can do anything.

“I got millionaires in the making baby. Watch out for them. They’re coming,” Greenlee said.

