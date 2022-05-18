Heartland Votes
Holcomb softball reaches second consecutive Class 1 Final Four

Hornets defeat Oran 7-0 in quarterfinals
Holcomb at Oran Class 1 State Quarterfinals
By Jess Todd
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It was déjà vu in the Class 1 softball quarterfinals. Oran against Holcomb for the second straight year with a trip to the Final Four on the line.

The Hornets jumped out to a 5-0 lead after four innings. Montana Long and Maleigh Lemings provided big sparks to the offense.

Then Holcomb’s defense took charge.

Highlighted by a Selena Burress catch in center that robbed an extra base hit, if not home run, with two runners on base, the Hornets continually shut down scoring chances for Oran. Alyssa Brown got the start in the circle, throwing a complete game shut out.

Holcomb defeated Oran 7-0 to advance to the Final Four in back to back seasons. The Hornets will take on Jasper next for a chance to move on to the Class 1 Championship.

