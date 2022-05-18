Heartland Votes
Advertisement

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ will release this fall, just in time for Halloween

Bette Middler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy return as the Sanderson sisters who have...
Bette Middler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy return as the Sanderson sisters who have been called back to the present day, ready to wreak havoc on the world.(Bette Midler / Instagram)
By Debra Dolan
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Watch out - the Sanderson sisters will be back this fall in the highly anticipated sequel to the beloved 1993 film, “Hocus Pocus.”

Disney+ announced Tuesday that “Hocus Pocus 2″ will release Sept. 30, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Bette Middler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy return as the Sanderson sisters who have been called back to the present day, ready to wreak havoc on the world.

“Now more than ever, people need to laugh. We should be laughing every day, and there is so much fun to be had with these three unbelievable women playing delicious characters from such a beloved film,” said Director Anne Fletcher in a news release issued during production.

Fletcher says the sequel will be a movie for everyone – from the fans who grew up with the original to the next generation of viewers.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO: KFVS12 interviewed Jody Cash in 2018 when he was a detective with the Kentucky...
Deputy killed in officer-involved shooting in Marshall Co., Ky. identified; suspect also dead
Two men were killed and a police officers sustained minor injuries during an officer-involved...
2 dead in Southern Indiana officer-involved shooting
The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing Kennett...
SILVER Advisory canceled for missing Kennett, Mo. man
A 16-year-old girl was shot and killed near the intersection of Minnesota and Fillmore Saturday...
Kids and teens at the center of one of the deadliest weekends in St. Louis City this year
A Florida man with limited mobility died after he fell out of his motorized wheelchair and into...
Man drowns after falling out of wheelchair, into pool in ‘tragic accident,’ deputies say

Latest News

Ukrainian servicemen sit in a bus after they were evacuated from the besieged Mariupol's...
Interrogation, uncertainty for surrendering Mariupol troops
Russia's invasion of Ukraine shifted public opinion toward joining NATO.
Finland and Sweden apply to join NATO
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Chandler Jones, 26, from Baltimore County, who will graduate this spring from the University...
With Roe in doubt, some fear tech surveillance of pregnancy
The Mexican Pizza will return to the Taco Bell menu on Thursday.
Taco Bell’s Mexican pizza is finally back