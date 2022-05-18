Herrin Festa Italiana returns for 2022
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Herrin Festa Italiana returns May 21-30.
Events include pageants, a golf tournament, a bocce tournament, a triathlon, car show, poker run and more.
See the carnival times and where to buy armbands here.
Doors open at 6 p.m. for live entertainment:
- Friday, May 27 - Hairbanger’s Ball with opener Jungle Dogs
- Saturday, May 28 - John Spicer featuring Blacktop Boulevard with opener Lewis Creek
- Sunday, May 29 - Drew Baldridge with opener Dylan Wolfe
You can purchase tickets online at https://www.herrinfesta.com/
Herrin Festa was founded in 1991 and celebrates the Italian heritage in Herrin, Ill.
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.