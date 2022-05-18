Herrin Festa Italiana returns for 2022

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Herrin Festa Italiana returns May 21-30.

Events include pageants, a golf tournament, a bocce tournament, a triathlon, car show, poker run and more.

See the carnival times and where to buy armbands here.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for live entertainment:

Friday, May 27 - Hairbanger’s Ball with opener Jungle Dogs

Saturday, May 28 - John Spicer featuring Blacktop Boulevard with opener Lewis Creek

Sunday, May 29 - Drew Baldridge with opener Dylan Wolfe

You can purchase tickets online at https://www.herrinfesta.com/

Herrin Festa was founded in 1991 and celebrates the Italian heritage in Herrin, Ill.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.