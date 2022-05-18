Heartland Votes
Heartland pizza places aren’t seeing delivery driver shortages like national chains

Pizza delivery drivers are in high demand across the country, and local pizza places say they're offering better pay to keep them happy.
By Colin Baillie
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Across the nation, many pizza places are facing a major problem: a lack of drivers.

National chains like Dominos and Pizza Hut both saw delivery sales in the U.S. drop.

Domino’s says delivery sales in the U.S. fell by nearly 11 percent during the first three months of 2022, compared to the same time last year.

Pizza Hut says it saw same store sales in the U.S. drop 6 percent in the first quarter, which officials say is linked to delivery concerns.

But locally, are pizza restaurants in Jackson County experiencing this?

At Martel’s Pizza in Murphysboro, they are seeing zero issues with a shortage of delivery drivers.

“We have been able to retain all of our employees, all of our drivers since the beginning of this year,” said Dillon Rushing, owner of Martel’s Pizza.

Rushing says he raised wages to retain employees.

“We restructured, we started paying our delivery drivers more at the beginning of the year and they’ve all I think appreciated that,” said Rushing.

He says delivery sales are down a bit, but they’ve seen an uptick of customers picking up and dining in.

And for Primos Pizza in Carbondale, they are not facing an issue like other major pizza companies.

“Ever since the pandemic really delivery has just been, the sales have been crazy. More high in demand especially people not wanting to come in,” said Beau Newby, delivery driver for Primos.

Even Primos has raised their pay for drivers to keep them on the road.

“They’ve upped our delivery compensation and that’s been a big help,” said Newby.

And as gas prices are high, Rushing says to be sure to take care of your delivery drivers if you order out.

“Remember these guys are out there hustling they’re sweating and they’re paying a lot for those oil change, those gas prices just tip take care of our crew please,” said Rushing.

And you may be paying a bit more for delivery as pizza places are working to compensate for their delivery drivers.

