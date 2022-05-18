Habitat for Humanity - Cape Area celebrates 35th anniversary

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The southeast Missouri affiliate of Habitat for Humanity celebrated its 35th anniversary.

An anniversary luncheon was held on Wednesday, May 18 at Century Casino.

Community supporters, business partners, Habitat homeowners and volunteers attended the event.

According to Habitat for Humanity - Cape Area, they have built 62 homes across Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Perryville and Marble Hill over the last 35 years.

