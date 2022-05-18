Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Habitat for Humanity - Cape Area celebrates 35th anniversary

The southeast Missouri affiliate of Habitat for Humanity celebrated its 35th anniversary.
The southeast Missouri affiliate of Habitat for Humanity celebrated its 35th anniversary.(Don Frazier/KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The southeast Missouri affiliate of Habitat for Humanity celebrated its 35th anniversary.

An anniversary luncheon was held on Wednesday, May 18 at Century Casino.

Community supporters, business partners, Habitat homeowners and volunteers attended the event.

According to Habitat for Humanity - Cape Area, they have built 62 homes across Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Perryville and Marble Hill over the last 35 years.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO: KFVS12 interviewed Jody Cash in 2018 when he was a detective with the Kentucky...
Deputy killed in officer-involved shooting in Marshall Co., Ky. identified; suspect also dead
Two men were killed and a police officers sustained minor injuries during an officer-involved...
2 dead in Southern Indiana officer-involved shooting
Diego Glay
KFC employee helps alleged kidnapping victim after she slips him note
The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing Kennett...
SILVER Advisory canceled for missing Kennett, Mo. man
A 16-year-old girl was shot and killed near the intersection of Minnesota and Fillmore Saturday...
Kids and teens at the center of one of the deadliest weekends in St. Louis City this year

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: KFVS12 interviewed Jody Cash in 2018 when he was a detective with the Kentucky...
Deputy killed in officer-involved shooting in Marshall Co., Ky. identified; suspect also dead
The Herrin Festa Road Race is one of 30 events that are held surrounding Herrin Festa Italiana.
Herrin Festa Italiana returns for 2022
Governor JB Pritzker signed legislation on Wednesday, May 18 banning “ghost guns” statewide.
Gov. Pritzker signs legislation banning ‘ghost guns’ statewide
Two new measures signed into law on Tuesday are aimed at helping rural Illinoisans get better...
Pritzker signs healthcare legislation aimed at helping rural communities