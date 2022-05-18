Groundbreaking ceremony kicks off construction of new Kennett fire station

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - City leaders gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, May 18.

Groundbreaking Ceremony Station 2 Posted by Kennett Fire Department on Wednesday, May 18, 2022

The city announced a new fire station #2 will be built at 1701 First Street.

Thank you to all those who attended todays groundbreaking for Fire Station #2. Congratulations Kennett Fire Department and The City of Kennett. Posted by Kennett Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, May 18, 2022

According to Kennett Fire Chief Paul Spain, the old station was built in 1960.

The old station will be demolished immediately and construction on the new fire station will begin at the end of July.

He said the new station is expected to be built in under 300 days by a Perryville, Mo. construction company.

The cost of the new station is $3.7 million with funding coming from two community development block grants and a USDA loan through First State Community Bank.

Chief Spain said the new station will house more emergency personnel, as well as more space for the larger fire engines and aerials and room for future roles in emergency medical services.

He said they are excited that Survival Flight Incorporated, air medical services, chose to be part of their facility as well, with their new location of Survival Flight 2. This facility will house their local office and staff.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.