Groundbreaking ceremony kicks off construction of new Kennett fire station

City leaders broke ground for a new fire station #2 in Kennett, Mo.
City leaders broke ground for a new fire station #2 in Kennett, Mo.
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 18, 2022
KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - City leaders gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, May 18.

The city announced a new fire station #2 will be built at 1701 First Street.

According to Kennett Fire Chief Paul Spain, the old station was built in 1960.

The old station will be demolished immediately and construction on the new fire station will begin at the end of July.

He said the new station is expected to be built in under 300 days by a Perryville, Mo. construction company.

The cost of the new station is $3.7 million with funding coming from two community development block grants and a USDA loan through First State Community Bank.

Chief Spain said the new station will house more emergency personnel, as well as more space for the larger fire engines and aerials and room for future roles in emergency medical services.

He said they are excited that Survival Flight Incorporated, air medical services, chose to be part of their facility as well, with their new location of Survival Flight 2. This facility will house their local office and staff.

