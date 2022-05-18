Heartland Votes
Gov. Pritzker signs legislation banning ‘ghost guns’ statewide

Governor JB Pritzker signed legislation on Wednesday, May 18 banning “ghost guns” statewide.
Governor JB Pritzker signed legislation on Wednesday, May 18 banning "ghost guns" statewide.
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ILLINOIS (KFVS) -

Governor Pritzker Signs Legislation Restricting the Sale and Possession of Unserialized Firearms, Also Known as “Ghost Guns.”

Governor Pritzker signs legislation restricting the sale and possession of unserialized firearms, also known as “ghost guns.”

Posted by Governor JB Pritzker on Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Called House Bill 4383, it bans the sale and possession of “ghost guns.”

“The people creating, selling, and purchasing these firearms know that they’re working to circumvent common-sense gun laws that ensure guns stay out of the hands of traffickers, abusers, and convicted criminals,” Governor JB Pritzker said. “We are seeing these unseralized guns being built in basements by those who should never have had access to such dangerous weapons and then used to commit heinous crimes, and it must be stopped to keep Illinoisans safe.”

According to a release from the governor’s office, the term “ghost guns” refer to unserialized, privately made firearms that are often sold as a set of parts to be assembled at home, allowing prohibited purchasers to circumvent background checks.

They say ghost guns cannot be traced by conventional means and can be created on a 3-D printer, leaving no record of their ownership.

According to the governor’s office, in May 2022, at least two Illinois teenagers were charged with possession of ghost guns, including one case where a loaded ghost gun was brought to a high school.

They said Illinois State Police has worked on 28 cases concerning ghost guns in May 2022 alone.

Using expressway cameras, the governor’s office said state police recently brought into custody and arrested individuals associated in connection with multiple armed carjackings who used ghost guns to commit these crimes.

