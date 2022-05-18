Gov. Parson signs bill establishing new boundaries for Mo. congressional districts

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson signed House Bill 2909 on Wednesday afternoon, May 18.

The bill establishes new boundaries for Missouri’s eight congressional districts.

“Today, we signed into law a congressional map that meets our constitutional requirements,” Governor Parson said. “This past session, we saw a few individuals’ political posturing obstruct key pieces of priority legislation and promote inefficient and ineffective government. It’s unfortunate so much time and productivity were lost just to receive a map with the same partisan split that was proposed six months ago. These past months could have been better used by county clerks implementing a new map and preparing for upcoming elections.”

According to the governor’s office, HB 2909 maintains the current partisan split in Missouri’s congressional districts, six Republican leaning districts and two Democratic leaning districts.

Under the congressional district map, he said district populations are equally proportional and district boundaries are contiguous, the two core conditions required by the Missouri Constitution.

HB 2909 contains an emergency clause and went into effect immediately upon Governor Parson’s signature.

According to the governor’s office, the boundaries created by the law will be used for the 2022 midterm elections to determine Missouri’s Congressional Delegation for the 118th Congress of the United States.

