Funeral services announced for Calloway Co. deputy killed in officer-involved shooting
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Funeral services have been announced for a Calloway County deputy killed in an officer-involved shooting.
Chief Deputy Jody Cash died on Monday, May 16 after an officer-involved shooting outside the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect also died.
Cash’s visitation will be Friday, May 20 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hardin Baptist Church.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 21 at the CFSB Center on the campus of Murray State University.
A burial with honors will follow at Murray City Cemetery.
The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said a donation account has been set up for anyone wanting to donate to Chief Deputy Cash’s family.
