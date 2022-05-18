Heartland Votes
First Alert: Morning storms & isolated afternoon storms possible

First Alert Weather at 4:30 a.m. 5/18
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Rain and storms are moving into the Heartland this morning.

Activity should weaken as it moves east, but there is a chance for an isolated strong to severe storm.

Hail, gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning will be the main concerns.

Rain chances remain low this afternoon, but there is a chance for a few isolated storms.

Storms that do develop could quickly become strong.

Today will feel more like summer, too.

Expect highs from the low 80s north to upper 80s south.

In our southern counties, heat indices can reach the low 90s.

Strong southerly winds stick around through the rest of the week along with humid conditions and unseasonably warm temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s.

There is a chance of a few strong to severe storms on Thursday.

A few strong storms are also possible with the passing of a cold front heading into early Saturday.

Dry and more comfortable temps return Sunday and stay around into the start of next week.

