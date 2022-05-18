DHSS: Free Hepatitis C and HIV testing event

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - In coordination with National Hepatitis Testing Day, the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) Bureau of HIV, STD and Hepatitis will host a free, rapid Hepatitis C and HIV testing event.

The event will be on Thursday, May 19. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the south side of the Missouri State Capitol.

Missouri’s first Hepatitis C elimination plan, the “Show Me the Cure” plan, will also be unveiled tomorrow among public health stakeholders.

DHSS says the plan will allow Missourians to have improved access to equitable testing and patient-centered treatment service against the hepatitis C virus.

DHSS is working to eliminate Hepatitis C in the state by ensuring universal testing, improving health care outcomes for people living with hepatitis C and preventing new infections.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.