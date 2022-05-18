Heartland Votes
Dallas County Sheriff’s Office identifies body found in well

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office investigators identified a body found in a well.

Investigators say the body of Kevin Bruce Rogers, 60, of Springfield, had been in the well for a while. Mushroom hunters found the body on May 2 near a home near Long Lane.

Medical records made it easier to identify Rogers. Roge’s had a knee replacement at one point in time. An autopsy revealed Rogers had been dead for five months to a year.

Sheriff Scott Rice considers the case a homicide. Investigators say Rogers had reported his truck stolen to police in Springfield in May of 2021. The Ford 150 extended cab is brown with a black stripe on the bottom and purple lines on the black tailgate.

Nobody reported Rogers missing to the police.

“We made contact with a daughter in St. Louis, and she said she had tried to report him missing back last May of last year. Nothing was ever actually filed,” said Sheriff Rice.

If you have any information or had contact with Kevin Rogers in the past year or know the whereabouts of his pickup, contact Captain Cheek or Detective Michael Castrodale at the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office at 417-345-2441.

