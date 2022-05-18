Chance of isolated strong storms tomorrow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We saw a warmer day across the Heartland and the warm weather will be with us through the end of the week. For this evening we will see partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures. Readings will slowly fall through the 70s. There will be a slight chance for a pop up storm but most areas will remain dry. Lows by morning will be in the lower 60s north to near 70 south.

Thursday we will be monitoring the radars closely throughout the day. A warm front will be moving north through our northern counties. At the same time a disturbance may work its way into the Heartland during the afternoon hours. If these two system can meet up, a few isolated severe storms could develop, especially across our northern counties. Any storm that can develop will be capable of producing large hail an gusty winds. The tornado threat looks fairly low, but not zero. Highs tomorrow will range from the middle 80s north to near 90 far south.

