Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Chance of isolated strong storms tomorrow

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We saw a warmer day across the Heartland and the warm weather will be with us through the end of the week. For this evening we will see partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures. Readings will slowly fall through the 70s. There will be a slight chance for a pop up storm but most areas will remain dry. Lows by morning will be in the lower 60s north to near 70 south.

Thursday we will be monitoring the radars closely throughout the day. A warm front will be moving north through our northern counties. At the same time a disturbance may work its way into the Heartland during the afternoon hours. If these two system can meet up, a few isolated severe storms could develop, especially across our northern counties. Any storm that can develop will be capable of producing large hail an gusty winds. The tornado threat looks fairly low, but not zero. Highs tomorrow will range from the middle 80s north to near 90 far south.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO: KFVS12 interviewed Jody Cash in 2018 when he was a detective with the Kentucky...
Deputy killed in officer-involved shooting in Marshall Co., Ky. identified; suspect also dead
Two men were killed and a police officers sustained minor injuries during an officer-involved...
2 dead in Southern Indiana officer-involved shooting
Diego Glay
KFC employee helps alleged kidnapping victim after she slips him note
The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing Kennett...
SILVER Advisory canceled for missing Kennett, Mo. man
A 16-year-old girl was shot and killed near the intersection of Minnesota and Fillmore Saturday...
Kids and teens at the center of one of the deadliest weekends in St. Louis City this year

Latest News

First Alert 5 p.m. Forecast on 5/18
First Alert 5 p.m. Forecast on 5/18
First Alert 4 p.m. Forecast on 5/18
First Alert 4 p.m. Forecast on 5/18
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
More scattered storms expected tonight and Thursday
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 5/18.
First Alert noon forecast 5/18