Calloway County community mourns the loss of Sheriff Deputy Jody Cash

MURRAY, KY. (KFVS) - Tributes continue pouring in for the veteran law enforcement officer killed in a shooting outside the Marshall County, Kentucky Sheriff’s Office Monday afternoon.

44-year-old Jody Cash served as Chief Deputy in Calloway County. Kentucky State Police confirm Cash spent eight years with that agency, retiring as a sergeant.

According to a national non-profit that tracks fallen officers, Cash also worked for Murray State University’s police department and the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

Today, officers from across Kentucky paid their respects at the Imes Funeral Home in Murray Kentucky for fallen officer Jody Cash.

Across town, flags were lowered to half-staff in honor of the fallen Calloway County Deputy.

“He was a big influence for the community here in Calloway county,” said Ryan Buchanan, the Post Commander of the VFW in Murray.

Buchanan and some of his fellow VFW members, lowered one flag in a Murray park to pay their respect.

“The veterans of Calloway want you to know that we’re here for the community. To try and get back and try and help where we can,” said Buchanan

Buchanan tells me he knew Cash from around the community.

“I just know that he was super active within Calloway. He was always involved in something, he always be talking with kids or talking with people,” said Buchanan.

Buchanan says he like many others in the small community are heartbroken. He’s one example of the outpouring of support from civilians and law enforcement.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to Jody’s family and to the citizens of Calloway county,” said Buchanan.

A memorial was also created outside the Calloway County Sheriffs office. Individuals were paying their respects to the fallen officer and also left flowers surrounding the squad car.

Kentucky state police still have not identified the suspect who was also killed in Monday’s shooting.

State police issued a statement saying the incident is still under investigation and it could be 10 to 14 days before more information is released.

