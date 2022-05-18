Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Ballard County bridge to be replaced

A bridge in Ballard County near LaCenter, Ky, has been out of commission since it collapsed in...
A bridge in Ballard County near LaCenter, Ky, has been out of commission since it collapsed in March 2021.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LACENTER, Ky. (KFVS) - A bridge in Ballard County is now slated to be repaired now that some funding will be available through FEMA.

The bridge on Brooking Road near LaCenter has been out of commission ever since it collapsed back in March 2021.

“We had a series of flash flooding over about a 3-to-4-day period,” Ballard County EMA Director Travis Holder said. “And the supports of the bridge sustained damage. About a week to two weeks after that, the bridge collapsed.”

Ballard County’s budget for the year is about $1.2 to $1.5 million, which is what it would roughly take to replace the bridge. Something of which the county could not afford alone.

“The bridge is very critical for the transportation of our community,” Holder said. “A lot of residents use the bridge to connect from the Hinkleville area, southern LaCenter area, even southern Ballard County to connect to the Kevil community, even Paducah.”

Holder said this bridge is necessary for many motorists and impacts those that need in the area as well.

“The bridge is heavily traveled, and it’s caused a major impact on our community,” Holder said. “It’s causing area farmers longer time to get around. It’s also a connecting point to our local grainery.”

Holder said they are planning to begin with the replacement of the bridge with the design phase of the project first.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO: KFVS12 interviewed Jody Cash in 2018 when he was a detective with the Kentucky...
Deputy killed in officer-involved shooting in Marshall Co., Ky. identified; suspect also dead
Two men were killed and a police officers sustained minor injuries during an officer-involved...
2 dead in Southern Indiana officer-involved shooting
Diego Glay
KFC employee helps alleged kidnapping victim after she slips him note
The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing Kennett...
SILVER Advisory canceled for missing Kennett, Mo. man
A 16-year-old girl was shot and killed near the intersection of Minnesota and Fillmore Saturday...
Kids and teens at the center of one of the deadliest weekends in St. Louis City this year

Latest News

Leaders in Pemiscot County say more jobs are coming to the area.
Soybean processing facility coming to the Bootheel
This is a rendering of what the monument will look like at Sikeston's Veterans Park.
Sikeston to add monument in Veterans Park
A new soybean processing facility could bring new jobs to the Pemiscot County area.
Soybean processing facility coming to the Bootheel
Of those polled, 45% say President Joe Biden was most to blame for inflation.
EXCLUSIVE POLL: Majority of Missourians blame Biden for inflation, feel some abortions should be legal