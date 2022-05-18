Ballard County bridge to be replaced

LACENTER, Ky. (KFVS) - A bridge in Ballard County is now slated to be repaired now that some funding will be available through FEMA.

The bridge on Brooking Road near LaCenter has been out of commission ever since it collapsed back in March 2021.

“We had a series of flash flooding over about a 3-to-4-day period,” Ballard County EMA Director Travis Holder said. “And the supports of the bridge sustained damage. About a week to two weeks after that, the bridge collapsed.”

Ballard County’s budget for the year is about $1.2 to $1.5 million, which is what it would roughly take to replace the bridge. Something of which the county could not afford alone.

“The bridge is very critical for the transportation of our community,” Holder said. “A lot of residents use the bridge to connect from the Hinkleville area, southern LaCenter area, even southern Ballard County to connect to the Kevil community, even Paducah.”

Holder said this bridge is necessary for many motorists and impacts those that need in the area as well.

“The bridge is heavily traveled, and it’s caused a major impact on our community,” Holder said. “It’s causing area farmers longer time to get around. It’s also a connecting point to our local grainery.”

Holder said they are planning to begin with the replacement of the bridge with the design phase of the project first.

