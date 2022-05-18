22nd Annual For Kids’ Sake Art Show underway; artist reception May 21

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The 22nd Annual For Kids’ Sake Art Show in Carbondale is now on display through Sunday, June 26.

The show is being held a the Longbranch Café & Bakery.

The annual event will feature artwork from local students, professional and international artists.

Stained glass and other select pieces from a community art workshop held last summer will also be featured.

Artwork is available “off-the-wall,” meaning you can take the piece you like home after you purchase it.

All proceeds from the art sold will sales will go toward helping orphans and students in Bangladesh.

Some pieces sold will be matched by sponsors.

An artist reception will be held Saturday, May 21 at Longbranch from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Participants can meet the artists who have their work featured in the show, purchase artwork and shop for authentic Bangladeshi merchandise.

