MT. VERNON, Ill (KFVS) - The United States Geological Survey is reporting an earthquake in southern Illinois.

USGS reports an M2.3 earthquake that happened 4.3 miles northwest of Mount Vernon.

The location was 38.370°N 88.955°W.

It had a depth of about 9.6 miles.

The earthquake happened at approximately 6:30 p.m.

