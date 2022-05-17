Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Storms roll back into the forecast overnight into Wednesday

First Alert Weather at 12 p.m. 5/17
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A warm afternoon and evening expected across the Heartland, but still not too humid. Showers and thunderstorms are possible before daybreak on Wednesday. There is a small chance the storms could be severe as they move into our northern and western counties. The threats would be damaging winds and hail, and most models weaken the storms as they move into the area. By the late morning, the showers should dissipate, but a few scattered thunderstorms are possible again by the late afternoon/early evening. It will be very hot and humid again outside of the storms, with highs back near 90.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police are investigating an deadly officer-involved shooting in front of the...
Deputy, suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in front of Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office
A woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting that occurred at Vandeventer and St....
14 shot, 6 killed in violent weekend in St. Louis City
A 56-year-old Clubb, Missouri woman was killed in a crash involving an SUV and a tractor.
Driver killed in 3-vehicle crash involving a tractor
From left: Geoffery Shaffar, Tyler Hinton and Olivia Freeman were arrested in connection with a...
3 arrested in Scott Co. after week-long burglary, drug investigation
A fight between two siblings ends with one getting injured and another in police custody.
Fight between siblings ends with 1 stabbed, 1 arrested

Latest News

First Alert Weather at 12 p.m. 5/17
First Alert Weather at 12 p.m. 5/17
A beautiful view of Wappapello Lake.
Slightly Warmer Temps Today
First Alert Weather at 4:30 a.m. 5/17
First Alert Weather at 4:30 a.m. 5/17
An earthquake occurred near Mt. Vernon, according to the USGS.
USGS detects M 2.3 earthquake near Mount Vernon