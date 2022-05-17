Storms roll back into the forecast overnight into Wednesday

A warm afternoon and evening expected across the Heartland, but still not too humid. Showers and thunderstorms are possible before daybreak on Wednesday. There is a small chance the storms could be severe as they move into our northern and western counties. The threats would be damaging winds and hail, and most models weaken the storms as they move into the area. By the late morning, the showers should dissipate, but a few scattered thunderstorms are possible again by the late afternoon/early evening. It will be very hot and humid again outside of the storms, with highs back near 90.

