Storms possible tomorrow morning. Turning warmer.

First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 5/17/22
By Grant Dade
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. It was another fantastic day across the Heartland but things are about to change. For this evening we will see a few high clouds move across the area. This will keep temperatures warmer tonight compared to last night. Lows by morning will be in the middle 60s.

Wednesday we will be watching a line of storms moving across the Heartland during the morning hours. A few of these storms could be strong with hail and high winds. After the storms move out we will see partly cloudy and breezy conditions for the afternoon hours. There is a slim chance for a pop up storm tomorrow afternoon. Highs will reach the middle to upper 80s.

