Slightly Warmer Temps Today

Warm front lifts north tonight...
A beautiful view of Wappapello Lake.
By Lisa Michaels
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:19 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Clear skies Tuesday morning with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. It will still feel comfortable outside as dry air is in place through most of today. Mostly sunny conditions with a few added clouds increasing by the afternoon. Highs will be a few degrees warmer in the lower 80s by the afternoon.

A warm front will lift over the Heartland late tonight into early Wednesday morning. This will keep temperatures in the low to mid 60s starting off Wednesday. There also will be a few storms that develop across our northern half of the Heartland. Strong storms could produce hail and isolated gusty winds. Most of tomorrow looks windy and very warm as temperatures will touch the upper 80s and low 90s with higher relative humidity levels back again.

There are a few chances of isolated storms on Thursday. A cold front late Friday can bring more storms into early Saturday.

-Lisa

