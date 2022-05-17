Heartland Votes
SILVER Advisory issued for missing Kennett, Mo. man

Melvin Malone, 71, is described as 5-feet, 6-inches tall and 148 pounds with black hair and...
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - A SILVER Advisory was issued for a missing man believed to be endangered.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Melvin Malone, 71, left Tuesday morning, May 17 to go to his son’s house on Russell Street in Kennett, but he never arrived.

Malone was described as 5-feet, 6-inches tall and 148 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray sweater and gray pants.

Troopers report he has dementia and Alzheimer’s.

They believe he was driving a 2013 Chrysler 200 with Missouri plates VC6U3K.

The car was last seen in the 500 block of Slicer Street in Kennett.

According to the highway patrol, Malone has been known to travel long distances before and unaware of where he is when he arrives.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately or the Kennett Police Department at 573-888-4622.

