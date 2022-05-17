Heartland Votes
Robin Ransom becomes first Black woman sworn in Missouri’s Supreme Court

By Joshua Robinson
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For the first time ever, a Black woman is serving on the state’s highest court.

Judge Robin Ransom was officially sworn into Missouri’s Supreme Court during a ceremony in Jefferson City Tuesday. She grew up in St. Louis before earning her law degree from the University of Missouri Columbia. Ransom also served in both the St. Louis County Public Defender’s office, as well as its prosecutor’s office.

After taking part in the ceremony today, Missouri Governor Mike Parson said in a tweet, “Judge Ransom is an exceptional jurist and dedicated public servant, and the State of Missouri is lucky to have her on our state’s highest court.”

